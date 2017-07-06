Bruce Arena returns to bigger, better...

Bruce Arena returns to bigger, better Gold Cup with an inexperienced roster

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

U.S. coach Bruce Arena gives instructions to his players during a World Cup qualifying match against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11. U.S. coach Bruce Arena gives instructions to his players during a World Cup qualifying match against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11. The last time Bruce Arena coached in the CONCACAF Gold Cup , the field included South Africa and Colombia, attendance averaged less than 14,000 a game and the U.S. won the title on a penalty kick from a 24-year-old Brad Davis following 120 scoreless minutes against Panama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May '17 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,606 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC