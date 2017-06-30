Brazil club football chief quits over death threats
The president of a Brazilian second division football club, Paysandu Sport, has resigned, saying armed men had threatened to kill him if the club was relegated. The club has fallen on hard times and is in sixteenth place in Serie B, just one place away from relegation.
