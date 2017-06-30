Blatter plans to visit FIFA World Cup in Russia

Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter will travel to Russia when the country hosts the soccer World Cup in 2018, he told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick. ZURICH: Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter will travel to Russia when the country hosts the soccer World Cup in 2018, he told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.