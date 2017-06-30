Asamoah Gyan unimpressed by Ghana's p...

Asamoah Gyan unimpressed by Ghana's preparations for USA clash

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan feels the team's chaotic preparations for their international friendly against the USA could negatively affect them. Gyan, a veteran of two previous meetings with the USA in the FIFA World Cup, claims the game in Connecticut is 'more than a friendly' but Ghana's preparations have not reflected that.

