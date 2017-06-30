Arsenal signs Lacazette from Lyon for...

Arsenal signs Lacazette from Lyon for club record fee

A Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo of Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette reacting after his team scored their side's third goal during the second leg semi final soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Ajax in the Stade de Lyon, Decines, France. Arsenal signaled its intention to make an immediate return to the Premier League's elite by signing Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, one of Europe's most prolific players in recent years.

