World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helps Portugal beat Latvia

Portugal's fifth successive win in Group B left them with 15 points from six games but still three behind leaders Switzerland who beat Faroe Islands 2-0 to maintain their 100 percent record. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, taking his tally in the World Cup qualifiers to 11, to help them claim a somewhat flattering but important 3-0 win away to Latvia on Friday.

