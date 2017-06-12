World Cup 2018: FIFA blamed for death...

World Cup 2018: FIFA blamed for deaths and widespread abuse of stadium workers

18 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

On Tuesday, the Human Rights Watch, an American-founded international organization that conducts research and advocacy on human rights, published a scathing 34-page report finding deaths and alleging widespread exploitation and labor abuse of construction workers working on stadiums for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The report condemned FIFA in the process, while also saying representatives from HRW visited seven World Cup stadium sites in 2016 and 2017, documenting "the exploitation of construction workers."

Chicago, IL

