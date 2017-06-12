Who is Manchester United's new $52m man?

Who is Manchester United's new $52m man?

Sky Sports News HQ understands the fee agreed is A 30.7m - but who is Sweden international Lindelof and what can United fans expect? Having started his career at Vasteras SK in the lower tiers of Swedish football, Lindelof signed for Benfica as a 17-year-old in December 2011. It took him almost two years in the reserves before he finally made his first-team debut in October 2013.

