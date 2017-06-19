Whitecaps' Carl Robinson says club ha...

Whitecaps' Carl Robinson says club has discussed Atiba Hutchinson amid rumours

19 hrs ago

Carl Robinson did nothing to dispel rumours that the Vancouver Whitecaps are keen to bring Canadian international Atiba Hutchinson to Major League Soccer. The Whitecaps' head coach was asked Tuesday about a report coming out of Turkey that the club and MLS have combined on a US$5-million bid for the 34-year-old Besiktas midfielder.

