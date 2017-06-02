'We're saving no one for Mexico' - U....

'We're saving no one for Mexico' - U.S. coach Arena focusing on Trinidad first

The match in Salt Lake City should be a preview of how coach Bruce Arena plans to approach a very challenging schedule of back-to-back games in June The U.S. national team is getting ready to steer into uncharted territory in June's CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, and Saturday's friendly against Venezuela should offer a good glimpse at what Bruce Arena has in mind to deal with the challenges on the horizon. Playing back-to-back qualifiers isn't a new challenge - the U.S. just did that in March - and neither is playing in Mexico after a home qualifier, which happened in 2013 when the Americans earned a draw at Estadio Azteca.

