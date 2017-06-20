VIDEO: Stunning Roberto Carlos-esque free-kick from Gremio star Edilson
A decade on from the former Brazil international's iconic effort against France, his efforts have been replicated by another experienced full-back It is unlikely that Roberto Carlos' stunning effort for Brazil against France in 1997 will ever be replicated, but Gremio star Edilson has gone close. A decade on from an iconic goal which will live forever in football folklore, another spectacular strike from distance has been rocketed into the back of the net.
