VIDEO: Stunning Roberto Carlos-esque free-kick from Gremio star Edilson

A decade on from the former Brazil international's iconic effort against France, his efforts have been replicated by another experienced full-back It is unlikely that Roberto Carlos' stunning effort for Brazil against France in 1997 will ever be replicated, but Gremio star Edilson has gone close. A decade on from an iconic goal which will live forever in football folklore, another spectacular strike from distance has been rocketed into the back of the net.

