VIDEO: Pogba dabs while scoring in match vs Cuadrado

The Manchester United midfielder busted out his famous dance move during play as his team topped his friend's in a charity game It's not a rare sight to see Paul Pogba dab, but doing it as the ball crosses the goal line is something new. That's exactly what he did Saturday as Pogba and his friends topped host Juan Cuadrado and his own crew 6-3 in a friendly match in Medellin, Colombia.

