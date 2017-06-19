VIDEO: I consult Mallams, Pastors - A...

VIDEO: I consult Mallams, Pastors - Asamoah Gyan

16 hrs ago

Skipper of the Ghana Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has stated that he works with spiritual fortitude, admitting that he consults Mallams as well as Pastors when playing football matches. Speaking to Radio and Television show host Deloris Frimpong Manso on her entertainment programme 'The Delay Show', Asamoah Gyan indicated that the public has demonized the use of 'Mallams' in sports.

