US routs New Zealand 6-0, plays Venezuela in U20 QF
Just three months past his 17th birthday, Josh Sargent tied the American scoring record at the Under-20 World Cup as the United States routed New Zealand 6-0 Wednesday night at Incheon, South Korea, and advanced to a quarterfinal against Venezuela. Sargent put the Americans ahead in the 32nd minute with his fourth goal of the tournament, one of three U.S. goals off corner kicks.
