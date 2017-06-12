Unwanted by Chelsea, Diego Costa shines with Spain
Italy's Andrea Belotti scores during a World Cup, Group G qualifying soccer match between Italy and Liechtenstein, at the Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Republic of Ireland's Jonathan Walters celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Austria during the World Cup qualifying Group D soccer match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday June 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC