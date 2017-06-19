'Under-appreciated' Rooney one of the best players England has ever produced, Says Crouch
The Stoke forward says his United counterpart does not get the credit he deserves for a career laden with impressive achievements for club and country Wayne Rooney's long-time England attacking partner Peter Crouch feels the Manchester United striker's achievements have been "under-appreciated". Since making his Premier League debut at the age of 16, Rooney has won five league titles, as well as the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and four EFL Cups.
