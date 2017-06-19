'Under-appreciated' Rooney one of the...

'Under-appreciated' Rooney one of the best players England has ever produced, Says Crouch

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Stoke forward says his United counterpart does not get the credit he deserves for a career laden with impressive achievements for club and country Wayne Rooney's long-time England attacking partner Peter Crouch feels the Manchester United striker's achievements have been "under-appreciated". Since making his Premier League debut at the age of 16, Rooney has won five league titles, as well as the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and four EFL Cups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC