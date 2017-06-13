The murky road ahead for Australia's 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup bid

Will it be enough to simply be the best? Australia is about to find out as it bids for the 2023 Women's World Cup, a two-year journey down the winding, murky road of international football politics. "We are recognised internationally for our sporting achievements and for showcasing some of the biggest sporting events in the world and when we do, we do it triumphantly, we do it successfully, we do it to great acclaim," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said at Tuesday's bid launch in Canberra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.