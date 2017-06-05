The most expensive goalkeepers in wor...

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

Yesterday Read more: Salisbury Journal

Ederson will move to Manchester City in July after the Premier League club paid Benfica A 35million for the Brazilian goalkeeper. The 23-year-old Brazilian is expected to succeed Claudio Bravo as City manager Pep Guardiola's first-choice keeper, but as the A 15.4m spent recruiting the Chilean again demonstrates, a sizeable fee and reputation do not guarantee success.

