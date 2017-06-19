The man who saved goals for the right...

The man who saved goals for the right moment

Stade de France hosted the big event, France faced the underdogs Croatia and there were high expectations that France would play in the World Cup final. France's squad of future stars was ready to end the Croatian adventure but the first half ended without a goal, French fans waited for the second half to open up the score but Croatian striker Davor Suker scored an unexpected goal just one minute after the second half began.

