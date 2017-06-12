The 8 teams contesting the Confederations Cup in Russia
In this photo taken on Tuesday, March 28 2017, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the dos Barreiros stadium in Funchal, Madeira island,... . FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 filer, Australia's Tim Cahill, right, prepares to shoot on goal past United Arab Emirates's Ismail Ahmed during their World Cup qualifying soccer match in Sydney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC