The 8 teams contesting the Confederat...

The 8 teams contesting the Confederations Cup in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

In this photo taken on Tuesday, March 28 2017, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the dos Barreiros stadium in Funchal, Madeira island,... . FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 filer, Australia's Tim Cahill, right, prepares to shoot on goal past United Arab Emirates's Ismail Ahmed during their World Cup qualifying soccer match in Sydney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC