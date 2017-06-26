Steven Gerrard did nothing for England, says ex Liverpool team-mate Diouf
Former Liverpool striker El-Hadji Diouf has reopened his long-running feud with former captain Steven Gerrard after claiming the midfielder "did nothing for his country". The ex-Senegal international, whose dire spell at Anfield saw him score just six goals in 80 appearances, has history with Gerrard stretching back to 2007 when the Reds skipper criticised him in his autobiography.
