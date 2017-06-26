Steven Gerrard did nothing for Englan...

Steven Gerrard did nothing for England, says ex Liverpool team-mate Diouf

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

Former Liverpool striker El-Hadji Diouf has reopened his long-running feud with former captain Steven Gerrard after claiming the midfielder "did nothing for his country". The ex-Senegal international, whose dire spell at Anfield saw him score just six goals in 80 appearances, has history with Gerrard stretching back to 2007 when the Reds skipper criticised him in his autobiography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,130 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC