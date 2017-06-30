Stars turn out for Messi's wedding in Rosario

Some of the biggest names in world football gathered in Argentina on Friday to see Barcelona striker Lionel Messi wed his long-time girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo. Street artist Lisandro Urteaga works on his mural of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi near Messi's childhood home in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.