Stars to make winning start against Ethiopia
Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah begins his first major test of his second stint with the team tomorrow when they play the Walias of Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in a group qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Appiah aims to pick one of the slots for the 2019 AFCON in Cameroun and make his comeback successful in order to make a strong case for local coaches.
