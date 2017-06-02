Sports Minister appeals to Italian envoy to address racism
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah, has appealed to the Italian government to address unacceptable and primitive incidents of racism targeted at Ghanaian footballers in Italy in order to preserve the cordial relationship between the two countries. According to Mr Asiamah, all African players reserved the right to ply their trade without being abused by "backward-thinking football club supporters who think God created them superior to others".
