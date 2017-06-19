Soccer: Mexico come from behind to be...

Soccer: Mexico come from behind to beat New Zealand 2-1

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Soccer Football - Mexico v New Zealand - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 21, 2017 Mexico's Javier Aquino clashes with New Zealand's Michael McGlinchey Soccer Football - Mexico v New Zealand - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 21, 2017 New Zealand's Michael Boxall in action with Mexico's Hector Herrera Soccer Football - Mexico v New Zealand - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 21, 2017 Mexico's Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with Diego Reyes Soccer Football - Mexico v New Zealand - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 21, 2017 New Zealand's Chris Wood clashes with Mexico's Rafael Marquez Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC