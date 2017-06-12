Serbia 1 Wales 1: Battling point keeps World Cup hopes alive for Chris Coleman's men
ANOTHER game gone and another draw for Wales, who now have very little margin for error in their quest to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Aaron Ramsey gave Chris Coleman's men a first half lead with a cheeky penalty but they were again pegged back by an Aleksandar Mitrovic equalizer after the break.
