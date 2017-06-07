Scotland vs England: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Three Lions will travel north of the border to take on their rivals at Hampden Park on Saturday as qualification for the World Cup resumes The Three Lions were 3-0 victors when the two countries met at Wembley last year and currently sit top of Group F with 13 points from five matches, four ahead of second-place Slovakia. Scotland, meanwhile, lie fourth on seven points and are fighting to keep their hopes of reaching Russia 2018 alive heading into the second half of the qualification campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.