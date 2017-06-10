Russia crash out but signs of promise...

Russia crash out but signs of promise with Arsenal target Golovin

A year out from the World Cup and the hosts have a lot of work to do if they are going to be competitive on home soil It's fair to say Russian fans might feel entitled to more than a group stage exit at the World Cup which they are hosting next summer. As a trial run their Confederations Cup campaign has not been a good sign.

