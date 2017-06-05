James McClean has been backed to further enhance his international reputation when the Republic of Ireland head into their World Cup qualifier with Austria on Sunday. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/roy-keane-backs-james-mcclean-to-enhance-his-reputation-further-against-austria-35808902.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/article35808901.ece/6e2bb/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-6fba1c32-baee-4001-ba5f-7bc5f5c98336_I1.jpg James McClean has been backed to further enhance his international reputation when the Republic of Ireland head into their World Cup qualifier with Austria on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.