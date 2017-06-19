Rookies soar on wings of Reggae Boyz experience
Even though they may not get a chance to grace the field of play in this tournament, a number of rookie Reggae Boyz have instead found peace in the uplifting experience. Just to be in the squad, training with their more experienced teammates and learning priceless lessons about the life of an international player, has had its own rewards.
