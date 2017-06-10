Ronaldo sets Portugal on way to Confederations Cup semis

Soccer Football - New Zealand v Portugal - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia - June 24, 2017 Portugal's Andre Silva scores their third goal Soccer Football - New Zealand v Portugal - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia - June 24, 2017 Portugal's Nani celebrates scoring their fourth goal Soccer Football - New Zealand v Portugal - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia - June 24, 2017 New Zealand's Chris Wood misses a chance to score Soccer Football - New Zealand v Portugal - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A - Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia - June 24, 2017 New Zealand's Michael Boxall misses a chance to score Soccer Football - New Zealand v Portugal - FIFA Confederations Cup ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.