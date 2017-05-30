Queiroz names Iran roster for FIFA World Cup qualifier

The head coach of Iran's national football team has announced the names on the final roster of the squad for the forthcoming fixture against Uzbekistan at the third round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification tournament. On Thursday, 64-year-old Carlos Queiroz picked Alireza Beiranvand, Mohammad Reza Akhbari, Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri and Hamed Lak as goalkeepers.

