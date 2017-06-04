PSG star Cavani limps off for Uruguay...

PSG star Cavani limps off for Uruguay in Dublin

The forward appears to have ended a prolific campaign on a low note after he limped out of his country's against Ireland Uruguay were hit by the early withdrawal of star striker Edinson Cavani during their international friendly against Republic of Ireland in Dublin. Cavani, who scored 49 times in 50 appearances during a stunningly prolific season at Paris Saint-Germain, collided with Kevin Long at the Aviva Stadium.

