Preview: Mexico and Ghana face-off in Houston, USA tonight
Mexico will face Ghana in an international friendly as they prepare for their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign on Wednesday. El Tri are also at the Confederations Cup, so they will field a heavily rotated team at Houston's NRG Stadium.
