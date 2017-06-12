Preview: FIFA Confederations Cup day 2

Read more: Egypt Today

Portugal will be going head to head against Mexico at 5 p.m. at Kazan Arena in the last match for the first round for group A, and Chile will be playing Cameroon at 8 p.m. in the Otkrytive Arena in Moscow in the first match for group B. Portugal, the champions of Euro 2016, will enter the tournament with their team captain Cristiano Ronaldo looking to lead the team and continue the success of the last season. On the other side, Mexico will be lead by the former Barcelona defender and current Mexico captain Rafael Marquez.

