Postecoglou outlines 'ridiculous' Confederations Cup target

As he has throughout his Socceroos tenure, the ex-Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory boss has set his team a lofty goal Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou conceded it "probably sounds ridiculous" but reiterated his desire to never accept second best by targeting overall victory at the 2017 Confederations Cup. Speaking the day after they were humbled 4-0 by Brazil at the MCG, Postecoglou and Socceroos winger Mathew Leckie insisted there is plenty of belief within Australia's camp before they head to Russia on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.