Portugal and Mexico draw 2-2 in Confederations Cup

Mexico's Javier Hernandez scores during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Sunday, June 18, 2017. . Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Confederations Cup, Group A soccer match between Portugal and Mexico, at the Kazan Arena, Russia, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.