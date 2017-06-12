Oyongo injury, Larin arrest give both sides a challenge as Impact visit Orlando
The Impact were dealt a blow last weekend when left back Ambroise Oyongo suffered a season-ending right knee injury while playing an African Cup match for Cameroon, while Orlando was stunned by the arrest on Thursday night of Canadian star striker Cyle Larin for drinking and driving. Larin, tied for third in Major League Soccer with eight goals, is being assessed by doctors from the league's substance abuse and behavioural health program, which based on past cases suggests he will miss a few games.
