Otto Addo appointed to join Borussia Monchengladbach coaching staff
German side Borussia Monchengladbach have appointed Ghana midfielder Otto Addo to work among their coaching staff for next season, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal. The 41-year-old, who is a former footballer of German Bundesliga side Hamburg, joins the club after leaving Danish club Nordsjaelland last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC