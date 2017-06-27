Orlando City star Cyle Larin told he can expect Canada recall at Gold Cup
Coach Octavio Zambrano said Wednesday that he plans to recall the Orlando City star striker for the knockout stage of the Gold Cup. The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., arrested June 15 for drunk-driving in Florida, was not part of Zambrano's 23-man roster released Tuesday.
