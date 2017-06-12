News Youngster Andre Silva becoming Ronaldo's perfect wingman
Andre Silva, the 21-year-old forward who is about to make his debut in a major tournament with Portugal, has been successfully teaming up with Ronaldo to give the European champions an impressive attacking force entering the Confederations Cup. Together, the young Silva and the veteran Ronaldo have scored 18 goals since they started playing alongside each other following Euros 2016.
