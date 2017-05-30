Nat'l football team captain says World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar turning point

South Korean football captain Ki Sung-yueng said Friday that the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Qatar will serve as a turning point for the national team. Ki is one of the 24 members called up by head coach Uli Stielike for South Korea's crucial World Cup qualifier against Qatar in Doha on June 13. With only three matches remaining, South Korea are second in Group A in the final Asian qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.