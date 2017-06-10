My dad is my inspiration in football - Dede Ayew
Despite Africa producing numerous great players, Abedi Pele stands as my inspiration, according to Black Stars deputy skipper Andre Ayew. The West Ham United attacker emphasized on the important role the three-time African best footballer has played in his career during a football clinic last Saturday.
