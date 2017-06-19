Modric faces perjury charges in Croatian corruption trial

ZAGREB, Croatia - Croatian prosecutors launched an investigation into suspected perjury against Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric on Monday for his testimony about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud. The prosecutors in the eastern town of Osijek said Modric gave a false statement to a court earlier this month about his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham.

