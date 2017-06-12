Modric faces calls to give up Croatia...

Modric faces calls to give up Croatia captaincy

The 31-year-old has been verbally attacked by many fans in his homeland after speaking out in court in favour of an unpopular president Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric finds himself caught in a storm of abuse against him after he spoke out as a witness at a trial against Zdravko Mamic. Mamic is one of the most controversial figures in Croatian football , having been accused of taking up to a 20 million out of Dinamo Zagreb, where he was club president for a time.

