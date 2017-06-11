Michael Bradley celebrates after scor...

Michael Bradley celebrates after scoring against Mexico.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Greenfield

U.S. earns rare tie vs. Mexico in World Cup qualifier at Estadio Azteca Michael Bradley's sensational goal helped the U.S. earn a rare point on the road in Mexico. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2scYZKN MEXICO CITY - Michael Bradley scored with a sensational goal that fast-tracked itself to the highlight reel, the defense withstood sustained pressure, but Sunday night's World Cup qualifier ended with the United States still having never won a meaningful game on Mexican soil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC