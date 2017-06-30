Miazga hopes for breakthroughs with U...

Miazga hopes for breakthroughs with US and Chelsea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

When Matt Miazga walked out of his apartment in the Dutch city of Arnhem this spring, people implored him over and over: "Win the cup! Please win the cup!" The boyish-looking American defender did just that, wearing Vitesse's yellow-and-black striped jersey as he started on the back line for a 2-0 win over Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final on April 30. It was the first major trophy in the 125-year history of a club that plays in a city best-known as the site of Operation Market Garden, a World War II battle portrayed in the 1977 film "A Bridge Too Far." Miazga and his teammates were rewarded with an open-topped bus parade through the city and a song-filled celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May '17 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,589 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC