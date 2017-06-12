Mexico isn't afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo, but should it be?
El Tri coach Juan Carlos Osorio and his players made it clear the Portugal star doesn't intimidate them, but can they stop the Real Madrid superstar? How do you stop a player like Cristiano Ronaldo? It's a question many managers have tried and failed to answer, and it's Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio's turn to try and keep the Portugal attacker silent as El Tri open their Confederations Cup campaign against Ronaldo and the Selecao. Heading into Sunday's group match, Mexico has expressed respect and admiration for the Real Madrid superstar, but there's one emotion players said cannot - no, must not - enter into the equation: fear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May '17
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC