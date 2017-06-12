Mexico isn't afraid of Cristiano Rona...

Mexico isn't afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo, but should it be?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

El Tri coach Juan Carlos Osorio and his players made it clear the Portugal star doesn't intimidate them, but can they stop the Real Madrid superstar? How do you stop a player like Cristiano Ronaldo? It's a question many managers have tried and failed to answer, and it's Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio's turn to try and keep the Portugal attacker silent as El Tri open their Confederations Cup campaign against Ronaldo and the Selecao. Heading into Sunday's group match, Mexico has expressed respect and admiration for the Real Madrid superstar, but there's one emotion players said cannot - no, must not - enter into the equation: fear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead... May 27 Dress phart 2
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May '17 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC