Mexico beats Honduras 3-0, closes in on World Cup berth

Oswaldo Alanis, Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez scored, and Mexico moved closer to a 2018 World Cup berth by defeating Honduras 3-0 Thursday night on the 55th birthday of El Tri coach Juan Carlos Osorio. Alanis scored on a header off a corner kick in the 35th minute, his second international goal.

