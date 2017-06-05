Massimiliano Allegri signs new deal to keep him at Juventus until 2020
Double-winning head coach Massimiliano Allegri has committed his future to Juventus just days after suffering a heavy defeat in the Champions League final. The 49-year-old Italian, who guided Juve to the Serie A title and Coppa Italia glory only to watch his team lose to Real Madrid in Saturday's European Cup final in Cardiff, will remain in charge until 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC